JAKARTA, March 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim concluded his special visit to Jakarta yesterday after meeting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the Istana Merdeka here.

The meeting, which commenced at 4.30 pm local time, took place against the backdrop of escalating geopolitical developments in West Asia.

Following the discussions, Prabowo accompanied Anwar to Halim Perdanakusuma Airport as a gesture of goodwill and cordial ties between the two leaders.

Anwar departed for home at about 7.15pm local time, concluding his one-day working visit.

The visit was undertaken at Prabowo’s invitation following a phone conversation between the two leaders on March 23, and marked Anwar’s first trip to Jakarta this year.

The two leaders had held five high-level exchanges last year, including the 13th Malaysia-Indonesia Annual Consultation on July 28 in Jakarta.

Anwar, in a statement issued after today’s meeting, said Malaysia and Indonesia agreed to intensify diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict in West Asia, protect civilian lives, and open space for negotiations towards a peaceful and lasting resolution.

Amid growing global uncertainty, both countries also stressed the need to strengthen principled regional cohesion to preserve peace, ensure stability, and enhance economic resilience for the well-being of the people, he said.

During the approximately two-hour meeting, both leaders further emphasised the importance of ensuring the continuity of global supply chains and strategic trade routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, remain unaffected. — Bernama