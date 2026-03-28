KUCHING, March 28 — A bush fire in Kampung Penasu, Daro, Mukah, has affected an area of about 10 hectares, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said in a statement today.

Hot and windy weather has contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

“The operations centre received an emergency call at 9.53pm yesterday, and firefighters arrived at the scene at 1.11am today after travelling about 100 kilometres.

“As of noon, the fire had spread to 10 hectares. Firefighting is being carried out using a 1,200-foot hose line with a portable pump, drawing water from a nearby drain,” the statement said, adding that efforts are ongoing to contain the blaze.

Meanwhile, a separate fire in Kuala Tatau-Serupai in Tatau, Bintulu, affected about 400 hectares, with around 100 hectares extinguished yesterday. The fire has now entered its sixth day.

In Sibu, a bush fire covering about 16 hectares was reported along Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman yesterday morning.

Firefighters are continuing efforts to contain the fires in all affected areas. — Bernama