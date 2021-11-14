Malaysia sees 55 more Covid-19 deaths, Sarawak most per one million people

Health personnel prepare to bury the bodies of Covid-19 victims at the Islamic cemetery in Klang August 6, 2021. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — The nation’s Covid-19 death numbers jumped to 55 as at midnight with the deadly disease claiming 14 more lives compared to the 41 recorded the day before.

This brings the cumulative number of deaths in the country from Covid-19 to 29,631.

Eleven of the 55 people recorded by the Health Ministry died before reaching hospitals.

Sarawak continues to hold the top spot for state with the highest fatality rate, with an average of 45 deaths per one million people in the past two weeks.

This is followed by an average of 32 deaths per million people in Kelantan, and 29 deaths per million in Terengganu.

Selangor’s fatality rate stands at 11 deaths per million in the past two weeks, while in Kuala Lumpur, it stands at 10 deaths.

Only Labuan and Putrajaya have no recorded deaths in their territories in the past fortnight.

The CovidNow website showed that 55.6 per cent in the past two weeks of the deaths were fully vaccinated people, 5.5 per cent were partially vaccinated and 39 per cent were those who were not vaccinated.

A total of 77.3 per cent of people who died were aged 60 and above, while 22.1 per cent were aged between 18 and 59.

Deaths involving adolescents aged 12 to 17, and children below 11 accounted for 0.4 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, 97.3 per cent were Malaysians, with 58.5 per cent comprising males.

Infections by state

Malaysia recorded 5,809 new Covid-19 cases, a drop after six straight days of increasing infections.

According to the CovidNow website, Selangor continues to be the state recording the highest number of new infections with 1,601 cases yesterday.

Selangor is the only state that recorded cases over the 1,000-mark.

This is followed by Johor, with 549 new cases, Sabah with 497 new cases and Sarawak with 399.

Kuala Lumpur recorded a drop in new infections yesterday, registering 347 new Covid-19 cases.

The lowest cases were still logged in Putrajaya, Perlis and Labuan — with 75, 26 and 12 cases respectively.

Active cases in Malaysia number 66,361. The cumulative total of cases from the start of the pandemic here is 2,541,147.