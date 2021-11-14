Gobind, Ong Kian Ming, Edry Faizal make cut in Selangor DAP polls while Ronnie Liu and Lim Yi Wei lose out

Lawyer Gobind Singh Deo arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 15, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Gobind Singh Deo, Ong Kian Ming and Edry Faizal Eddy Yusof were among the winners of the Selangor DAP internal election held today to decide its next leadership line-up.

Gobind is the incumbent Selangor DAP chairman and Puchong MP, Ong is Bangi MP while Edry is the state assemblyman for Dusun Tua and one of the rising young politicians in the party.

Ronnie Liu, the incumbent Selangor DAP secretary, did not garner enough votes to qualify for the leadership line-up while Kampung Tunku representative Lim Yi Wei, a former aide to Tony Pua, also lost out.

Selangor State Legislative Assembly Speaker and Sekinchan representative Ng Suee Lim had the most votes at 786, while Gobind, Ong and Edry received 615, 574 and 561 votes, respectively.

Ng Sze Han, the Selangor executive councillor in charge of local government, public transport, and new village development, came in second with 699 votes.

Kota Kemuning assemblyman and state executive councillor for socioeconomic development, community welfare and employee empowerment, V. Ganabatirau came in fourth with 633 votes.