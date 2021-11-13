Wan Junaidi: Senior pathologist appointed as member of special committee on Muhammad Adib’s death

Muhammad Adib was seriously injured during a riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya on November 27, 2018 and died on December 17, 2018, after fighting for his life in hospital for 21 days. — Picture via Twitter

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 13 — Former Court of Appeal judge Datuk Kamardin Hashim and Penang Medical College senior consultant forensic pathologist Datuk Dr Bhupinder Singh have been appointed as members of the special committee set up to investiagte the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

Distinguished Professor at Faculty of Medicine, Universiti Malaya, Datuk Dr Looi Lai Ming; criminologist Datuk Dr P. Sundramoorthy; Bukit Aman Forensics (D10) principal assistant director SAC Azari Abd Rahman, and Royal Malaysia Police College, Centre for Investigation and Prosecution Science Studies head SAC Mohammad Abd Hamid will also be part of the committee.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, in a statement today, said the Cabinet meeting on October 29 agreed to the formation of the special committee.

On October 9, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that a special committee would be set up to ensure that a comprehensive and transparent investigation is conducted into Muhammad Adib’s death so that justice is served.

The prime minister said the committee would be chaired by Wan Junaidi, with Home Minister Datu Seri Hamzah Zainudin, Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican and Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun as its members.

Elaborating, Wan Junaidi said the Prime Minister’s Department Legal Affairs Division, together with the Home Ministry and Housing and Local Government Ministry would be the secretariat for the special committee.

“The Cabinet Memorandum on the establishment of this special committee, which includes terms of reference, membership and financial implications will be tabled for consideration and Cabinet approval soon.

“The committee will submit its findings and recommendations to the Cabinet meeting within six months as per the Cabinet decision on October 29,” he said.

Muhammad Adib was seriously injured during a riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya on November 27, 2018 and died on December 17, 2018, after fighting for his life in hospital for 21 days.

He was said to have been attacked by a group of people during the riot, which also saw a fire engine damaged and two other vehicles set ablaze.

The riot was sparked by clashes between two groups over the issue of relocation of the temple, which is more than 100 years old.

An inquest into the death of Muhammad Adib was conducted by coroner Rofiah Mohamad in Shah Alam for 41 days, which ended on July 24, 2019 after 30 witnesses were called to testify and 137 pieces of evidence materials were presented.

On September 27, 2019, the coroner ruled that Muhammad Adib’s death was due to a criminal act perpetrated by more than two unidentified individuals. — Bernama