Parti Bumi Kenyalang president says 50 candidates confirmed for Sarawak polls

Parti Bumi Kenyalang president Voon Lee Shan said that his party has confirmed over 50 candidates for the Sarawak state election. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Nov 13 — Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) today said that it has confirmed over 50 candidates for the Sarawak state election.

Its president Voon Lee Shan said only the candidates for a few Malay and Dayak seats have yet to be finalised.

“The names of all PBK’s candidates will be released in stages before and after nomination day,” he said when asked by reporters during a press conference today.

“We don’t have problems selecting candidates. It is a question of picking a better person among a few people interested to contest under our banner for each constituency,” Voon said.

He said all PBK candidates are self-financed.

“Many wanted to contest on PBK’s ticket and have asked us how much funds the party can provide them for the election.

“I told them they have to finance their own election. We are not a rich party, we are not a party that is doing business to make money.”

“If you are prepared to protect Sarawak, fight for Sarawak, then you have to seek your own funds,” he added.

Asked on PBK’s chances in the state election, he said critics should not underestimate its strength.

“We have a strong team. We are strong contenders, but, of course, people will see us as an underdog. So don’t write us off yet in this election.

“I am not talking too big, but what I am talking about is true,” he added.

He said his analysis is based on feedback from the ground.

“Nevertheless, we have to work hard to seek people’s support,” he added.

Voon added that PBK will reveal its two sets of strategies to win the confidence and support of the people.

He said the first set will be revealed before and another set after nomination.

“Both these two strategies are very crucial to Sarawak,” he said.

Asked if PBK will form a political alliance with other local Opposition parties to avoid facing each other in the election, he said there have been informal talk before, but it did not materialise

“I don’t think it will happen because each party has different ideologies and approaches,” he said.