Melaka polls: Perikatan to launch manifesto this Sunday

Campaign coordinator Badrul Hisham Shaharin says Perikatan Nasional is launching its manifesto for the Melaka state election this Sunday. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

MELAKA, Nov 12 ― Perikatan Nasional (PN) is launching its manifesto for the Melaka state election this Sunday, according to its campaign coordinator.

PN Melaka election campaign coordinator Badrul Hisham Shaharin, also known as Che’gu Bard, said the the PN manifesto, which contained, among others, pledges to fight corruption and create a stable state government, would be launched in a hybrid manner by PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He told this to Bernama when met here today.

Last Wednesday, Barisan Nasional (BN) launched its manifesto for the Melaka state election themed, Stability for Prosperity, which outlines five thrust areas and 103 initiatives.

On the same day, Pakatan Harapan (PH) also unveiled its manifesto, called the Action Plan for Progress with Hope, for the Melaka state election, containing three core areas, namely welfare, prosperity and stability, with six strategies and 32 initiatives.

The Election Commission has set November 20 as polling day for the Melaka state election, with early voting on November 16.

The election is called following the dissolution of the state assembly on October 4 after four state assemblymen withdrew support for the Chief Minister. ― Bernama