Health Ministry: Research shows increased efficacy with Covid-19 booster shots; 825,497 already received theirs

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) wants Malaysians to be open to taking booster shots as studies show their immunity levels dip after five months following their second Covid-19 vaccination shot.

According to Institute of Clinical Research (ICR) director Dr Kalaiarasu M. Peariasamy, all vaccines are still highly effective against Covid-19 after two doses but the results are different after six months.

He said that for all age groups except those between 12 and 15, they have seen a reduction in vaccine efficacy levels after five months.

“The effectiveness of the Comirnaty Vaccine (Pfizer BioNTech) dropped from the high 80 per cent to around 40 per cent and below.

“Both Pfizer and Sinovac show clear waning of efficacy against infections around the 3-5 month period. After two months the efficacy is still at 88.7 per cent for the Pfizer vaccine but it then dips to 68 per cent after five months.

“As for Sinovac, after two months the efficacy is 76.1 per cent but it drops to 27.9 per cent after the same time period lapses following their full vaccination,” Dr Kalaiarasu said during a press conference today.

He said the ministry had used data from Chile, Thailand and Turkey and found that following booster shots, the immunity levels went up to more than 90 per cent.

He said that heterologous booster shots are now the best way to protect us from Covid-19 infections.

Using real world data from South American nation Chile with a population of 19.2 million, he said 4.7 million people have been immunised with the CoronaVac vaccine with two million receiving at least one booster shot.

“Studies show increased effectiveness against Covid-19 14 days after the booster shot. With the ConoraVac as a booster, the effectiveness levels went from 56 per cent to 80 per cent. When boosting heterologously with the Pfizer-BioNTech it went up to 90 per cent and when using AstraZeneca it went as high as 93 per cent.

“The ministry is thus encouraging booster shots for frontliners, elderly aged above 60, individuals above 18 with comorbidities and then individuals above 40 as our priority. Following that we will then open it for pregnant women,” he added.

As for the timeline to get the booster shots, Dr Kalaiarasu says they recommended Pfizer for those vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech, Astrazeneca and Sinovac six months after their second dose.

For those who have Sinovac they need to be boosted three months after their second dose. Same goes for Sinopharm.

MOH said as of today 144.57 million booster doses have been administered worldwide with 825,497 Malaysians receiving theirs.