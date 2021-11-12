Dr Noor Hisham: National Rt back to 1.0 could be early sign of another Covid-19 wave

Tourists throng a stall selling Window Sherbet (Ais Tingkap) in George Town October 15, 2021. From November 5 to 8, cases were in the mid-4,000s, but recently hit the mid-6,000s, including today’s 6,517 cases, the highest recorded number of daily cases since the 6,630 cases reported on October 22. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — The effective reproduction number (Rt) of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia surging back up to 1.0 could be an early sign of another wave of the coronavirus epidemic, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

The Health director-general urged Malaysians to remain cautious and exercise vigilance in terms of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) and asked those who haven’t been vaccinated to step forward.

“When the Rt is at 1.0, it means cases are stagnant and not dropping like we want them to. This could be an early sign that cases may start to rise again,” he said during a press conference today.

Malaysia allowed the resumption of interstate travel last month, leading many to wonder if this was the reason for the recent rise in cases.

From November 5 to 8, cases were in the mid-4,000s, but recently hit the mid-6,000s, including today’s 6,517 cases, the highest recorded number of daily cases since the 6,630 cases reported on October 22.

Dr Noor Hisham, however, said this was not the case, rather it was poor SOP compliance and gatherings in crowded spaces that were causing an increase in infections.

“Not only that, those who have not been vaccinated, they are susceptible to spreading the virus.

“If we look at data from Germany and Austria, people who were not vaccinated are getting infected rapidly, causing a ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ in those countries,” he added.

Malaysia has vaccinated more than 95 per cent of its adult population and booster shots are now being rolled out to frontliners and the vulnerable.

Dr Noor Hisham said for now, there will be no walk-ins for booster shots as the Health Ministry needs time to consider it.

He also said those who missed their booster shot appointments can reschedule or the ministry will attempt to contact them personally.

He said walk-ins will be allowed for the unvaccinated.

“We are concerned when we look at what is happening in Europe and other countries that were ahead of us in their vaccination rollout. Despite us not having a huge spike in cases, the Rt has plateaued.

“This is the time for everyone to be more vigilant and aware that prevention is best. So please continue to adhere to the SOPs and double mask,” he added.