Other names also being considered for Melaka CM, not just Adly and Idris’, says PKR’s Amiruddin

A Pakatan Harapan flag is seen in Ayer Keroh, Melaka November 7, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MELAKA, Nov 9 — Parti Amanah Negara’s Adly Zahari and Umno-turned-PKR member Datuk Seri Idris Haron, both former Melaka chief ministers, may not be Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) sole candidates to lead the state, PKR’s Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said today.

In a press conference today, the Selangor PH chief said while both men had previously led the state administration, there are several other names up for consideration by the PH leadership.

“Adly led the state administration for 22 months. Idris has also led the state administration under Barisan Nasional, so he knows the ins-and-outs of state governance, but there are other names that I think could also lead the state administration.

“But I won’t name them yet,’’ he told reporters, saying the matter is ultimately up to the outcome of the polls and the consensus among the PH leadership.

Yesterday, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng urged PH to name Adly, who is also state PH chief, as its choice for chief minister, adding that the coalition could not afford to make any more mistakes.

Adly served as Melaka CM when PH administered the state from 2018 to 2020 and is currently contesting the Bukit Katil state seat.

Former Umno leader Idris was chief minister from May 2013 until May 2018, when Barisan Nasional controlled the Melaka government.

He was also one of the four assemblymen who withdrew support for Umno’s Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, causing the collapse of the state government last month and forcing the election while Malaysia is still working to contain Covid-19.

Idris is now in a six-way battle to win Asahan.

The other contenders are Fairul Nizam Roslan (BN), Danesh Basil (PN), and three independents — Mohd Noor Salleh, Azmar Abdul Hamid and Mohd Akhir Ayob.