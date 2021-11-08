Sabah allows funeral rites at non-Muslim houses of worship from tomorrow, says state minister

A general view of St John’s cathedral in Kuala Lumpur March 14, 2020. Funerals and last rites at non-Muslim houses of worship and funeral parlours will be allowed in Sabah from tomorrow. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 8 — Funerals and last rites at non-Muslim houses of worship and funeral parlours will be allowed in the state, with a capacity of 50 per cent, starting tomorrow, said Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Masidi Manjun.

He said that the period of operation allowed was from 6am to 8pm daily, and it must not exceed two hours per session, in adherence to regulations under Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

“However, the permission is only for fully-vaccinated individuals.

“According to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set, individuals or families who have yet to be fully vaccinated are strictly prohibited from entering houses of worship, except for children aged 12 and below whose parents have been fully vaccinated,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Commenting on the development of daily Covid-19 cases in Sabah, Masidi said the number of cases for Sabah continued the declining trend, at 364 cases today compared with 405 reported yesterday.

“The percentage of new cases detected through symptomatic screening remains high at 38.2 per cent of the total cases. Cases in this category are often associated with failure to comply with SOPs, especially while gathering or in public.

“It is hoped that the whole community takes into account the need to comply with all SOPs as Sabah is moving to Phase Four of PPN, beginning today,” he said. — Bernama