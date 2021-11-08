Perikatan to launch ‘Melaka Prihatin’ manifesto, says state chairman

Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen said the manifesto also focused on efforts to restore the state’s economy affected by Covid-19, in line with the PN’s desire to restore the glory days of Melaka in the world. — Picture by Hari Anggara

MELAKA, Nov 8 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) will launch the “Melaka Prihatin” manifesto, which focuses on solving the people’s problems including flooding and water issues in the state, if given a mandate by the people in the election on November 20, said its state chairman Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen.

He said that the manifesto also focused on efforts to restore the state’s economy affected by Covid-19, in line with the PN’s desire to restore the glory days of Melaka in the world.

“That’s why we field fresh faces, as 90 per cent of new candidates have a background of higher education, charisma and credibility that can give strength to the government.

“I see many issues that need to be focused on, our efforts must be in line with ‘Prihatin’ (caring); after the pandemic, the majority of the people hope for a concerned, elected government. That is why I think ‘Melaka Prihatin’ is the core of the manifesto, to be launched by PN chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin,” he told reporters at the PN operations centre for Telok Mas state constituency in Alai, here today.

However, Mohd Rafiq, when asked, declined to reveal the date the manifesto will be launched, but will inform the media two or three days before the launch date.

Commenting on the PN’s list of 28 candidates, of which 43 per cent are those aged 40 and below, Mohd Rafiq said that it was PN’s commitment to provide successors for national and state levels, apart from recognising the role of women by featuring six women candidates in the election.

On his clash with three other candidates in the four-cornered fight in the Telok Mas state seat, Mohd Rafiq said that it celebrated the democracy process, apart from seeing it as a healthy competition between candidates from political coalition parties and independent candidates.

Mohd Rafiq will face Pakatan Harapan (PH)’s Datuk Ashraf Mukhlis Minghat who is also Melaka Amanah secretary, Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman (BN) and Muhammad Ariff Adly Mohammad (Independent).

The Election Commission set today as nomination day while polling day for Melaka election is on November 20 and early voting on November 16 following the dissolution of the state assembly on October 4 when four assemblymen withdrew their support for the chief minister.

The four assemblymen are Datuk Seri Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Independent-Pengkalan Batu) and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas). — Bernama