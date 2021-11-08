Melaka Pakatan chairman says Harapan action plan to be launched on Wednesday

A Pakatan Harapan supporter is seen at the DAP operation room at Ayer Keroh, Melaka, November 7, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MELAKA, Nov 8 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) will be launching its “Maju bersama Harapan” action plan on Wednesday in conjunction with the Melaka election campaign, said Melaka PH chairman Adly Zahari.

He said the launching would be officiated by PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim with other PH leaders.

“We are announcing the plan as we are aware of the existing standard operating procedure (SOP), just to inform that the launch is at 5 pm on Wednesday,” he told a media conference here today.

He said PH would be commencing its election campaign with focus on introducing its candidates in 28 state constituencies comprising 18 candidates aged 50 and above and 10 candidates below 40 years old including the youngest candidate aged 21.

Apart from that, he said the focus of PH would give confidence to the people based on its previous track record.

Meanwhile, Adly said the introduction of SOP for the election is a major challenge to PH as activities such as house-to-house visits and rallies are not allowed.

“I hope the media would play an important role especially mainstream media to give more space to more candidates to deliver their messages.

“However, we will comply with all SOPs especially in the new media, by distributing leaflets according to stipulated SOP. Similarly by disseminating information via the mobile approach,” he said.

The Election Commission set today as nomination day while polling day for Melaka election is on November 20 and early voting on November 16 following the dissolution of the State Assembly on October 4 when four assemblymen withdrew their support for the chief minister. — Bernama