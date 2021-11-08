Election campaigning in Melaka: No house visits, ceramah, or walkabouts; yes to loudspeakers on trucks but only if they keep moving

A policeman stands guard in front of the nomination centre in Ayer Keroh, Melaka November 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Nov 8 — The Election Commission released today its list of dos-and-don’ts for political campaigning in the Melaka state polls.

The rules have been tightened further compared to past elections to prevent a recurrence of the surge in Covid-19 cases that followed the Sabah polls last September.

Among the prohibited activities now are walkabouts and ceramah — which have been popular ways for candidates, especially those in the Opposition, to engage with voters on the campaign trail.

Candidates are also prohibited from using stationary vehicles, such as trucks or vans equipped with loudspeakers to deliver their ceramah.

However, they are allowed to address the public from these equipped trucks and vans as long as the vehicle does not stop on the road.

Same goes for playing recorded messages or disseminating political messages on loudspeakers. It’s allowed as long as the vehicle keeps moving.

But, the EC said candidates must apply for a police permit to use such vehicles during their campaign.

Other restrictions

The EC is limiting each candidate to open one political operations room for the duration of the campaign period. The number of people allowed inside the room at any one time must also be kept to half its full capacity. Smaller operations rooms known in election lingo as PDM are not allowed.

Each candidate is also allowed to hang up banners, buntings and flags during the election period.

But the EC is capping the number of people allowed to distribute campaign pamphlets to three. Even then, the distributors must maintain a physical distance of at least one metre from the next person.

The EC stressed that all those involved in the Melaka election must undergo an RTK Ag test every two days.

The rules take effect from today until the end of the official campaign period on November 19.

Polling day is set for November 20.

Prior to the EC’s rules, the Health Ministry had announced a ban on all political gatherings and social events linked to the election from October 25 till November 27.

Melaka has 28 state constituencies and 495,196 registered voters. Of these, 240,530 or 48.57 per cent of the voters are men, and the remaining 254,666 voters or 51.43 per cent are women.