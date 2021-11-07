Sarawak PDP nominates lawyer Sam Laya as candidate for Ba Kelalan, says party’s youth chief Robert Ayu

Progressive Democratic Party youth chief Robert Ayu. — Borneo Post pic

MIRI, Nov 7 — Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) has nominated lawyer Sam Laya as its candidate to wrest Ba Kelalan seat from its incumbent Baru Bian in the next state election, the party’s youth chief Robert Ayu said.

In an interview today, Robert said PDP has submitted only one candidate’s name for the seat to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) top leadership for consideration.

“PDP has only one candidate to stand in Ba Kelalan, and that is Sam Laya. He had been actively moving around in central Ba Kelalan and Long Sukang since 2019.

“However, the final decision on whether he is picked as a candidate to stand on the GPS ticket, we leave it to the top leadership to decide,” he said.

Ba Kelalan is expected to see a five-corner fight between GPS, Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and an independent candidate.

All five candidates are Lun Bawang.

Baru won the seat in the last state election in 2014 under Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) ticket against Barisan Nasional’s Willie Liau.

Baru has confirmed that he will be defending the seat but this time, he will be contesting under Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) ticket. — Borneo Post