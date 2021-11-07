Penang police chief says cops to conduct integrated operation on weekends

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain speaks to the press about the standard operating procedure (SOP) during the phase 2 at Penang police contingent headquarters, September 14, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 7 — The Penang police will conduct an integrated operation every weekend in an effort to reduce the crime rate in the state.

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the Integrated Crime Prevention Op 2021 was held following the increase in the number of visitors to the state since early October after the interstate travel restriction was lifted.

“However, it does not mean that there are no operations on normal days, we still continue our operations regardless of the time and location,” he said in a statement that was uploaded on the ‘PDRM Pulau Pinang’ Facebook page today.

Earlier, he led the integrated operation which was held from 10 pm yesterday to 2 am today, with Penang deputy police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh also present.

Mohd Shuhaily said the operation focused on the standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance in tourist attractions including Padang Kota Lama, Weld Quay, Persiaran Karpal Singh, Queensbay, Auto City/Icon City, Design Village, Penang Times Square and Midlands Park.

He added that the inspection not only involved visitors but also premises operating in the areas to ensure the owners adhere to the stipulated SOPs to curb Covid-19 transmissions.

No compounds were issued and visitors were seen complying with the SOP, he said. — Bernama