Melaka polls: Six women candidates proves PN leadership’s concern, says Rina

MELAKA, Nov 6 — The decision by Perikatan Nasional (PN) to field six women candidates in the Melaka state election shows the concern of the party’s top leadership in nominating women candidates to serve the people.

PN Wanita Chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said she was confident that the six were credible candidates and were able to win their seats.

Rina who is also Bersatu Srikandi chief urged voters in Melaka to support and vote the PN candidates.

“Carry out your responsibilities as a voter for the sake of peace, unity and prosperity in Melaka,” she said in a statement today.

PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today announced that PN will be contesting in all 28 seats in the Melaka state election in which Bersatu will be contesting in 15 seats, PAS eight and Gerakan five.

The three women candidates from Bersatu who were selected are Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (Tanjung Bidara), Azalina Abdul Rahman (Rim) and Dr. Nordina Abdul Latif (Ayer Limau).

Gerakan will be fielding two women candidates, namely Clarice Chan Ming Wang (Bandar Hilir) and Fong Khai Ling (Kota Laksamana) while Aziah Mohd Saad is representing PAS in Kuala Linggi.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Nov 20 as polling day for the Melaka state election with nominations on Nov 8 and early voting on Nov 16. — Bernama