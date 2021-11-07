Fire Dept warns public of danger, says high tide phenomenon is no time to have fun

Fire and Rescue Department Malaysia’s director-general Mohammad Hamdan Wahid speaks during a press conference at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur November 28, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KANGAR, Nov 7 — The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department has advised the public not to treat the high tide phenomenon as a time to have fun outside.

Its director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said this was because there was a high risk of untoward incidents occurring during such activities.

“Our society thinks that the flood (including the high tide) is not a disaster, as they like to play in the water. We (society) should be sensitive to the surrounding situation, because what is certain is that we as residents in the area know more about the repercussions.

“For example, we live in a settlement area, we know what the risks are in the event of a disaster, so avoid doing so (playing in the water),” he told reporters here today.

He said incidents, such as the one which claimed the life of fire and rescue personnel Mohd Diya Che Jusoh on October 20 despite being equipped with a personal floating device during a mission, should serve as an important lesson to all.

Mohammad Hamdan said the department could not stop any individuals from engaging in such activities, however, people should heed the advice to avoid regretting later.

Earlier, he presented certificates of appreciation to 68 personnel who received medals and the 2020 Outstanding Service Award from the department.

Several states including Kedah, Perak, Selangor and Johor have been reported to have experienced the high tide phenomenon since Thursday (November 4) and is expected to end today. — Bernama