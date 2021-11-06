PAS sec-gen: Don’t question party leaders, even an underdog football team can succeed by following manager’s tactics

Delegates attend the 67th PAS Muktamar, November 6, 2021. ― Picture via Facebook/ Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) Pusat

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 ― PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan has today told PAS members at its 67th muktamar or annual congress to trust, adhere and follow instructions from top leadership without question.

Using the analogy of football, he compared party president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and other leaders as managers and coaches of a team while he is the “kit manager” who oversees the jerseys and boots for the team.

“You, the ladies and gentlemen perform roles in their respective positions whether as defenders, midfielders or strikers.

“In the history of football, many teams lose when players act like coaches.

“However there are many underdog teams, no star player succeeds when players are disciplined according to the coach’s instructions,” he told delegates in Kuala Terengganu.

The event is also live-streamed.

Previously there were murmurs of discontent from the PAS members who voiced their discontent with the party's decision since the leadership decided they would not contest in the Sabah state election last year.

The members were also uneasy with the blurred alliance between the party with enemies-turned-allies Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, especially when the latter two are publicly at odds with one another.

Hadi himself during his division’s muktamar on October 19 had reminded all party members at all levels not to act according to their own decisions.

Instead, he said, any action should follow the instructions of the party secretary-general and then be passed on to all state secretaries, areas up to the branches.