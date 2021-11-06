King, Queen extend condolences to J.J. Raj’s family

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have conveyed their condolences to the family of former Bukit Aman Management Department director, Tan Sri J.J. Raj, who passed away today.

He died at the age of 100 at 1.55 am earlier today, due to cardiac arrhythmia, while being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Ara Damansara Medical Centre, Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

Their Majesties expressed sadness over the demise of Raj and hoped that his family would be patient and resilient during this difficult time.

“Their Majesties are very appreciative of his devotion, service, and sacrifice to the country,” according to a statement on Istana Negara’s official Facebook page.

The king and queen also described Raj’s passing as a great loss to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the country.

The late J.J. Raj was born on July 27, 1921 in Chemor, Perak and had his early education at St. Michael’s Institution Ipoh, before he married Puan Sri Irene Raj in 1952, and was blessed with four children and three grandchildren.

He was also known as the Pagoh district police chief who led the Tiger Squad to rescue personnel of Bukit Kepong police station, who were attacked by communist terrorists during the Emergency era in 1950.

In 1974, he was appointed as the Management Department director of Bukit Aman, before his mandatory retirement in 1976 with the rank of Police Commissioner.

During his illustrious career with PDRM, he held several important positions, namely, Tangkak district police chief (1952), Kuala Lumpur district police chief (1958) (before KL became a Federal Territory), Pahang police chief (1961), Negeri Sembilan police chief (1967) and finally Management Department director of Bukit Aman in 1974, before retiring in 1976.

He had an impeccable service record in the PDRM team which spanned 30 years.

After retiring, he was actively involved in the corporate sector, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and sports associations. — Bernama