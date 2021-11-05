Pahang approves State Green Border initiative, says MB

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the decision was made at the Wednesday state executive council meeting in upholding the decree of the Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUANTAN, Nov 5 — The Pahang government has given its approval to the proposed State Green Border Initiative involving its borders with Terengganu, Kelantan, Perak, Selangor, Negri Sembilan and Johor.

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the decision was made at the Wednesday state executive council meeting in upholding the decree of the Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“Subsequently, the state government will gazette government land that has been identified in the affected border areas stretching about 26,806 kilometres and covers 557,585 hectares as Permanent Forest Reserves.

“The gazette is pursuant to Section 7 of the National Forestry Act 1984,” he said in a statement today.

Through this gazette, he said, the state government would reject all applications to develop government land in the State Green Boundary Initiative area.

This is another “environmentally-friendly” decision by the state government to ensure the environmental sustainability of its border areas, he added. — Bernama