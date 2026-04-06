MELAKA, April 6 — The business licences of two food and beverage (F&B) companies in Melaka will not be revoked, despite the Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM) for both companies being withdrawn over the alleged use of pig-bristle brushes for cleaning equipment.

State Senior Exco for Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change, and Disaster Management, Datuk Rais Yasin, said both companies were not found to have breached any business licence conditions issued by the Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB).

He added that any violations of SPHM procedures and requirements have been addressed by the Melaka Islamic Religious Department (JAIM) and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM).

“To date, MBMB has not received any reports or complaints of business licence violations involving these companies.

“Nonetheless, as Muslims, we express our regret over the incident and hope similar issues do not occur at other business premises,” he told reporters after the Santuni Kasih Aidilfitri gathering, held in conjunction with the 23rd Anniversary of the Melaka Historic City celebration last night.

Also in attendance was Melaka Historic City Council Mayor, Datuk Shadan Othman.

Earlier, media reports revealed that the SPHM of two local companies, a coffee and a biscuit manufacturer, was immediately revoked after it was discovered they had used brushes believed to be made from pig bristles to clean equipment.

In a separate update, Rais said all four local authorities in the state remain vigilant to ensure that tourism sites under their jurisdiction are well-maintained and hygienic, ahead of the Visit Melaka Year 2.0 campaign.

He added that upgrades include improved lighting and facilities to enhance convenience and comfort for visitors.

At the same event, he noted that 250 recipients from 12 state constituencies within MBMB’s jurisdiction, primarily underprivileged groups, received donations of electrical appliances and daily necessities from Intrinseque Health (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd.

Rais said the initiative is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts, supporting the state government’s mission to improve citizens’ welfare through public-private collaboration, in line with the Melaka Sayang Rakyat (MeSRa) programme. — Bernama