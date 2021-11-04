Deputy minister: Policy paper on anti-stalking laws to be tabled in Cabinet next month

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said the amendment would be tabled in Parliament after obtaining the approval of the Cabinet. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 ― The policy paper together with the proposed amendments to the law to criminalise stalking is expected to be tabled in the Cabinet next month.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said the amendment would be tabled in Parliament after obtaining the approval of the Cabinet.

“The government has given a commitment to make stalking a crime in this country. Efforts to make stalking a crime have started since 2019 when an Anti-Stalking Committee was set up.

“Since early 2020, draft amendments to the law (amendments to the Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code) have been prepared by the Anti-Stalking Committee led by the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) with the involvement of other government agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGO),” she said in a statement yesterday.

Mas Ermieyati said she would hold meetings with MPs, government agencies and NGOs on the matter to raise awareness about the effects of such an act on society.

Mas Ermieyati said a meeting organised by BHEUU was held in Parliament yesterday to discuss the matter.

It was attended by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Attorney-General's Chambers, Malaysian Bar Council and representatives from NGOs including the Women's Aid Organisation (WAO) as well as academicians.

“During the meeting, three stalking victims shared their experiences and how they were left unprotected due to gaps in the existing laws.

“WAO had also submitted a memorandum signed by 52 groups and a petition supported by more than 8,500 people urging the government to immediately criminalise stalking,” she said. ― Bernama