Sarawak DCM James Masing dies

Tan Sri Datuk Amar James Jemut Masing passed away this morning. — Picture from Facebook/Dr Sim Kui Hian

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Oct 31 — Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Jemut Masing died at Normah Sarawak Medical Centre (NSMC), Petra Jaya here at 7.05am today. He was 72.

This was confirmed by Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) secretary-general Datuk Janang Bungsu when contacted by Bernama today.

Masing is survived by his wife Puan Sri Fiona Masing and two children.

The PRS president was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at Sarawak General Hospital (HUS) in September after he tested positive for Covid-19 and was later transferred to NSMC for follow-up treatment.

Masing who had been Baleh state assemblyman since 1983 started his political career when he joined the now defunct Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) before joining forces with several other leaders to set up PRS in 2004.

He joined the state cabinet and served as Tourism Minister in 1996. Subsequently he held three other portfolios after defending the Baleh state seat for eight consecutive terms, before being appointed Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister II in Jan 23, 2017. — Bernama