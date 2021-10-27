Sarawak party confident of wresting Engkilili seat with GPS backing

KUCHING, Oct 27 — Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) believes it can wrest the Engkilili seat if there is strong cooperation within Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) there in the coming state election, says party treasurer Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.

In a statement yesterday, Harden said SUPP appreciated the pledge made by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) to support the GPS candidate from SUPP to stand in Engkilili.

“I welcome the support from PBB Engkilili whose leaders and members are giving their support to the GPS candidate from SUPP.

“Such cooperation in GPS has to be strengthened so that we can wrest the Engkilili seat from the opposition,” he said.

Harden, who is Simanggang assemblyman, said this when speaking at the opening of a leadership programme organised by PBB Engkilili branch in Simanggang yesterday.

Programme organising chairman Robert Anggai in his speech earlier said PBB Engkilili would support GPS’ candidate from SUPP, adding they were ready for the battle to win the seat.

Forty-five people from 11 PBB sub-branches attended the two-day programme to prepare them for the state election which may be called anytime when the Emergency in Sarawak is lifted or earlier.

The speakers included PBB Youth chief and Layar assemblyman Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu and a political secretary to the chief minister Petrus Igat Mathias.

Engkilili, an Iban-majority seat, is represented by Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Youth chief Dr Johnical Rayong who won it for three consecutive elections since 2006. — Borneo Post