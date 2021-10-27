Indonesia’s Prabowo on one-day working visit to Malaysia tomorrow

Indonesia’s Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto will pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, and be accompanied by Senior Defence Minister, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 ― Indonesia’s Defence Minister, Prabowo Subianto, will be on a one-day working visit to Malaysia tomorrow (October 28).

The Defence Ministry, in a statement today, said that during the visit, Prabowo would pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, and be accompanied by Senior Defence Minister, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

After the courtesy call, Prabowo and the delegation will hold bilateral talks with Hishammuddin and the top management of the Ministry of Defence and the Malaysian Armed Forces.

“In a meeting planned at the Wisma Pertahanan, the two leaders will discuss several issues to strengthen defence diplomacy between Malaysia and Indonesia,” according to the statement.

It also said that the visit will be conducted according to the strict Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures set by the Malaysian and Indonesian governments. ― Bernama