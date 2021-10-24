KL City Golden Jubilee on Feb 1, 2022, says minister

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim speaks to the media after visiting the Federal Territories Covid-19 Coordination and Management Centre in Kuala Lumpur, September 3, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Kuala Lumpur City will celebrate its Golden Jubilee (1972-2022) on February 1 next year, said Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

He said the celebration is to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the declaration of Kuala Lumpur as the first city in Malaysia in 1972.

“Kuala Lumpur has evolved tremendously from its origins of a small town to what we can see today. Success upon success has been achieved in various fields both at the national level and on the world stage, thus proving its remarkable achievement over the past five decades.

“We stand affirmed with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in our highest commitment to surmount any challenges for the glory of Kuala Lumpur in the future,” he told a media conference after launching the logo, slogan and mascot for a 100-day countdown in conjunction with the celebration on February 1, 2022, here today.

Also present were his deputy Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias and Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah.

Shahidan said the celebration was to foster a sense of awareness and belonging to the city of Kuala Lumpur through greater involvement in the anniversary programme.

“Fifty programmes and a hive of activities have been lined up for city residents with the purpose of bonding for more inclusivity between DBKL, society and relevant authorities.

“Among the programmes to be held are a Kuala Lumpur Writing Competition, Kuala Lumpur Drum (Gendang) and Dance Festival, Karnival Ohhh Kuala Lumpur, Festival Nostalgia Kuala Lumpur-KL Dulu and Jom Makan Festival,” he said.

At the same time, Shahidan said his ministry planned to hold a Citizen’s Day (Hari Rakyat) interaction programme with Federal Territories folks virtually in an effort to resolve problems in line with the concept of the Malaysian Family.

Meanwhile, he said DBKL was awaiting the results of a report from the Malaysian Institute of Public Works (Ikram) regarding the landslide incident in Jalan Lingkungan Negeri Sembilan, Bukit Persekutuan (Federal Hill) in Bangsar yesterday.

“Repairs and urgent mitigation will be expedited after a complete review of the report. We hope the residents affected can move out of their homes for the time being,” he said.

The 7 pm incident yesterday involved a road shoulder of the main road along a 40-metre stretch behind the houses of residents in the affected area. — Bernama