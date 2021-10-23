Wan Junaidi: Tabling of Bill to amend Federal Constitution postponed, not withdrawn

Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar says the tabling of the Bill to amend the Federal Constitution to be in line with the provisions of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) has been postponed but not withdrawn. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Oct 23 ― The tabling of the Bill to amend the Federal Constitution to be in line with the provisions of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) has been postponed but not withdrawn.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said that it was tabled in the Cabinet on October 20 and approved in principle.

He added that the postponement was due to several ministers wanting clarifications and the Attorney General (AG) has been invited to provide the clarification as a neutral party in the next meeting.

“If the Prime Minister can give permission for the first reading, we will do it. If not, the second reading will be postponed to mid-December,” he said when met during a visit to the Kampung Bintawa Hilir Mother and Child Clinic today.

Wan Junaidi said that he would be meeting the prime minister later this afternoon to get the final decision before the meeting this Monday.

He added that the prime minister was open to listening from all sides, which was why it was postponed.

“It is not withdrawn — it was approved in principle.”

Wan Junaidi who is also Santubong MP said the first reading is scheduled for Ocober 26 and the second reading on October 28 for debate and decision. ― Borneo Post