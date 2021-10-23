Sarawak’s cultural arts the highlight of Malaysian family launch

Performers at the launch of the Keluarga Malaysia at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching at Kuching, October 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Oct 23 —The launch of the ‘Malaysian Family’ by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob tonight at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here was filled with colourful performances highlighting the cultural arts of Sarawak.

The evening began with a unique Tenunan Tanoti music performance, followed by a traditional Sape Kue music performance and cultural dances by the various Sarawak tribes.

Guests were also entertained with a medley of patriotic songs, including a rendition of the Malaysian Family song by invited artistes Dayang Nurfaizah, Hael Husaini and Vince Chong.

The programme, which was held physically, was attended by 300 guests in full compliance with the standard operating procedure and was broadcast live on all major television stations in the country.

A Malaysian Family exhibition was also held at the BCCK that featured products and initiatives of the Malaysian Family Squad, the Sarawak state government and the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM).

Sarawak was chosen as the location for the launch in line with Kuching’s status as the City of Unity and symbolic of the Malaysian Family concept.

Ismail Sabri introduced the Malaysian Family agenda, which is based on the values of inclusiveness, togetherness and gratitude in his inaugural speech after being appointed as the ninth Prime Minister in August.

The Malaysian Family also seeks to create the spirit of consensus and solidarity among all Malaysians to come together in facing challenges. — Bernama