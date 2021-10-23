Sarawak govt to ensure children yet to receive citizenship are able to attend school

Fatimah (centre) hands over approval letter to an applicant at the ceremony, as Ismail (on her right), Rosey (left), Harden (back, right) and others look on. — Borneo Post Online pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Oct 23 — The state government will write an official letter to the Education Ministry on allowing children, who are in the process of obtaining citizenship under Section 15A of the Federal Constitution, to attend school so that they would not be left out in their studies.

According to state Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah, during the citizenship application process, these children would have proof that they are applying for citizenship.

“We will help them with the cooperation from the Home Ministry to ensure that their studies would not be disrupted,” she said in a press conference called after a meeting on ‘Special Committee on Citizenship under Section 15A of the Federal Constitution’, held at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar here yesterday.

At the meeting, approval letters for citizenship applications were presented to eight applicants from Kuching.

The meeting also discussed 145 applications received.

Present at the meeting were Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said, Assistant Minister of Community Well-being Datuk Francis Harden Hollis and Assistant Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Rosey Yunus. — Borneo Post Online