Khairy reminds politicians to mask up, saying some have health issues, ‘probably obese’

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today reminded his fellow politicians to keep their masks on, pointing to the fact that many have health issues, such as diabetes and hypertension, and are “possibly obese”.

Taking to his Instagram, the Rembau MP pointed out that the Covid-19 vaccine would not be much help for them should they contract the virus due to their lackadaisical ways.

“Not so gentle reminder. Keep your masks on. Especially politicians. More and more of my colleagues are being seen in photos at meetings without masks on.

“Many politicians have diabetes, hypertension and are probably obese. If you get Covid, even with the vaccine, it’s not going to be fun and games,” he said in a posting on his Instagram Stories.

Khairy also gave the example of the United Kingdom, which is grappling with another Covid-19 infection wave, owing partly to its people’s “obstinate refusal to mask up”.

“Don’t be the UK. Just mask up,” he added.