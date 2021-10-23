Deputy minister: Domestic Trade Ministry sets up special channel for complaints on p-hailing services

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Rosol Wahid said a total of 2,262 enforcement officers from the ministry were monitoring and checking supplies at all levels of the supply chain nationwide. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA BERANG, Oct 23 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has set up a special complaint channel for traders and consumers to submit any issues and problems related to food delivery services (p-hailing).

Deputy Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said complaints could be channelled via email to [email protected] to allow appropriate action to be taken by the ministry.

“We have created a special channel so that not only traders but also consumers who have any problems can lodge complaints to us,” he told reporters after launching the ‘Jualan Koperasi Prihatin Rakyat (JKPR)’ at the Koperasi Felda Bukit Bading Terengganu (KOBADING) Berhad in Felda Bukit Bading here today.

Meanwhile, Rosol said last year, the ministry received 1,903 complaints on the services of p-hailing company, Food Panda while from January to August this year, a total of 946 complaints were made regarding the company.

“In 2020, KPDNHEP received 30 complaints about GrabFood while 43 complaints were received about the p-hailing company from January to August this year,” he said.

He said the ministry was actively engaging with the key players in the industry, especially Food Panda dan GrabFood to resolve all issues, including delays in payment of food sales to traders and high commission charges.

“Some p-hailing companies claim that the delay in payment is due to problems with their system. They promise to improve their system. There are also companies that want to lower their commission rates,” he said. — Bernama