Just confirm Nov 2 debate with Guan Eng on cabotage policy, Ka Siong told

DAP's Teo Nie Ching said television station TV3 has already offered to host, which Astro Awani would broadcast online. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 ― DAP's Teo Nie Ching has challenged Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong to confirm whether he will attend a debate with Lim Guan Eng on the cabotage policy next month.

The DAP assistant national organising secretary said television station TV3 has already offered to host, which Astro Awani would broadcast online.

“After TV3 sent me a WhatsApp message at 1.06pm yesterday, a TV3 representative contacted me via phone at 2.13pm to keep me informed of the latest developments. Less than an hour later, at 3pm, Wee posted a false allegation that we, including Lim Guan Eng, did not answer TV3's phone call even though I had just done so. Check first with TV3, don't be in a hurry to make accusations.

“TV3 told me that they are ready to host the debate between Lim and Wee on November 2 at 9pm, but the debate will only be broadcast on digital platforms and will not be broadcast live on TV. I, in turn, informed TV3 that Lim has no problem with the proposed date and time, but Lim's intention is for the debate to be broadcast live on TV as well as on digital platforms. This is also the will of Wee, on October 7,” the Kulai MP said.

She added that she had then requested for time to contact other media agencies.

“Finally, I was able to find a media agency that agreed to host the debate and broadcast it live on TV and on their digital platforms. The debate event will be held on November 2 at 9pm. Wee does not have to beat around the bush with half-true statements. Don't procrastinate anymore. November 2, at 9pm, on Astro Awani, with live broadcast on TV and digital platforms. Just say agree or not. That is all,” she said.

Teo said the issues when arranging the debate between Wee and Lim would not have happened had Wee appointed a coordinator to discuss the arrangement with her or DAP's Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming, instead of engaging in a social media war.

On Twitter, Ong had shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp message to Wee, informing the latter of the arrangements and expressing readiness to meet Wee's team to discuss his terms for the debate.

Wee and Lim have bickered publicly over the cabotage policy for the past few months.

On September 30, Wee denied in the Dewan Rakyat that his decision to revoke the cabotage exemption policy resulted in the Apricot Subsea Cable System Project by Facebook and Google bypassing Malaysia.

On October 5, in another Facebook post, Wee said he was ready to debate Lim, who is a former finance minister, over the national cabotage policy.

He said he would not duck out of it and planned to set a suitable date on any TV channel or media outlet willing to air the encounter.