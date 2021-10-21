SDMC: New Covid-19 cases in Sarawak remain below 1,000

A traveller tests for Covid-19 using a rapid antigen self-test kit before his trip to Langkawi at KLIA2, Sepang September 16, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Oct 21 — The number of new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak remained below four figures for five consecutive days when 725 cases were reported today.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said that out of the total number of cases, only five cases involved patients who had lung infections and needed respiratory assistance.

“The remaining 720 cases are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, making the cumulative number of positive cases in Sarawak to 234,465,” according to the statement.

The committee also said that a total of 21 deaths due to the pandemic were recorded between Oct 4 and yesterday. — Bernama