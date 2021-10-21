PM congratulates Five Power Defence Arrangements on its 50th anniversary

Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and F/A-18F Royal Australian Air Force during a fly-past at TUDM Subang Air Base on October 21, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob congratulates the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) on its 50th anniversary.

In a Facebook post, he said the anniversary has not only signified another achievement for FPDA, in fact it opens a new horizon which is even more challenging in achieving the joint objectives.

“The relations forged 50 years ago should be preserved and enhanced to face the challenges in future,” he said.

FPDA is a defence arrangement through a series of multi-lateral agreements among five countries namely United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri said he received virtual courtesy calls from the defence ministers of FPDA member countries.

Also receiving the courtesy calls virtually was Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Defence Minister, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein was the moderator of the courtesy call attended by Singapore’s Defence Minister Dr Ng Eng Hen, Defence Minister of Australia Peter Dutton, New Zealand’s Defence Minister Penni Henare and the Armed Forces Minister of the United Kingdom, James Heappey. — Bernama