AirAsia named Asia’s top low-cost airline, cabin crew at 28th World Travel Awards

AirAsia planes are seen parked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Sepang, Malaysia April 14, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — AirAsia has been awarded Asia’s Leading Low-Cost Airline for the fifth consecutive year and Asia’s Leading Low-Cost Airline Cabin Crew for the sixth year running at the 28th World Travel Awards 2021.

AirAsia, in a statement today, said it topped the category after receiving the most votes from consumers, travel professionals, and industry players from across the region.

AirAsia Aviation’s group chief executive officer Bo Lingam said: “This is a fantastic achievement that we credited to our hardworking team of Allstars, who have never let a crisis stop us from putting guest satisfaction at the heart of everything we do.

“Finally, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and we look forward to painting the skies red with the highest operational and service standards in all of our key markets as travel restrictions lift.

“We appreciate the support and appreciation we have received from the World Travel Awards, our over 600 million guests, and our industry partners.”

The award follows several recent awards for AirAsia, including winning the Business Innovation Award at the 2021 World Airline Awards from aviation experts at Flightglobal and the Skytrax World’s Best Low-Cost Airline award for the 12th consecutive year. — Bernama