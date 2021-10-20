Transport Ministry in final phase of gazetting vehicle plates for persons with disabilities

A general view of traffic at the North-South Highway heading towards North October 11, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — The Ministry of Transport (MOT) is in the final stage of gazetting the implementation of vehicle plates for Persons with Disabilities’ (PwD) to replace the existing vehicle sticker for the group, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Henry Sum Agong said the new initiative could ensure enforcement would be more transparent and easily implemented to prevent abuse of vehicle parking facilities for PwD by society.

“The Ministry of Transport is also planning to create a best practice code in consideration of the PwD group and lauds the ‘one pass for all purposes’ proposal.

“The ministry will also discuss this matter further if there is a need,” he said when winding up debate on the 12th Malaysian Plan (12MP).

In the meantime, he said that to ensure that PwD-friendly public transportation was also provided in the interior and rural areas, MOT, through the Transportation Committee under the National Council for PwD (MKBOKU), would hold accessibility audits periodically each year to improve the existing facilities and services.

Meanwhile, Henry said his ministry together with the Ministry of Works was in the process of developing and enforcing a new vehicle overloading enforcement system called ‘weigh-in-motion’ (WIM).

He said that through the use of the WIM system, enforcement activities on overloading could be implemented automatically without the vehicles having to stop.

“Enforcement activities can be done 24-hours a day, reducing the burden and need on the number manpower, namely enforcement personnel needed in the field, subsequently boosting effectiveness on enforcement activities and compliance of traffic rules,” he added.

At the same time, Henry said the system would also reduce the financial implications for the purpose of maintaining roads which were damaged by overloaded vehicles. — Bernama