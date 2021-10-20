Malaysia’s Covid-19 death toll crosses 28,000 after 69 more fatalities

Volunteers prepare the body of a Covid-19 victim for burial at the Bagan Ajam Muslim Cemetery August 24, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Malaysia lost 69 people to Covid-19 yesterday, according to the Health Ministry’s (MoH) latest data updated at midnight.

With this, the country’s cumulative deaths from Covid-19 stand at 28,062.

According to the MoH’s CovidNow website , out of the total number of deaths yesterday, 11 were classified as brought-in-dead (BID).

Perlis had the highest fatality rate, with 78.5 deaths per 1,000,000 people. This was followed by Sarawak with 52.2 deaths per 1,000,000 people and Penang with 41.7 deaths per 1,000,000 people.

The national average for deaths currently stands at 24.8 per 1,000,000 people, with 10 other states recording lower averages. They are Sabah (23.3), Kedah (16.0), Pahang (15.5), Kuala Lumpur (14.1), Negri Sembilan (12.4), Terengganu (12.7), Selangor (11.5) and Putrajaya (9.1).

Labuan is the only state that recorded a zero fatality rate.

The CovidNow website showed that 66.8 per cent of deaths were unvaccinated individuals, while 22.7 per cent were partially vaccinated and 10.5 per cent were fully vaccinated.

More than half of the latest deaths recorded (54.1 per cent) were those aged above 60. In comparison, 45.5 per cent involved those between the ages of 18 and 59.

In terms of gender, more men died, making up 57.1 per cent of the total number.

From the total number of deaths, 86.9 per cent were Malaysians.

New infections

The MoH also updated its data on daily Covid-19 cases by state.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 5,733 new cases, with Selangor recording the highest daily infections with 887.

This was followed by Sarawak with 748 new cases, Sabah (695), Johor (643), Kelantan (597), Penang (393), Kedah (352), Perak (340), Terengganu (281), Kuala Lumpur (258), Pahang (223), Melaka (167) and Negri Sembilan (113).

Putrajaya recorded 29 new cases, Perlis five and Labuan two.

The total cumulative number of cases in Malaysia is now 2,396,761.