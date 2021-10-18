N. Sembilan MB tells govt retirees: Beware of online scams

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun speaks at a press conference in Seremban, March 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Oct 18 — Government retirees have been advised to always be careful to avoid falling prey to fraudulent activities such as non-existent investment schemes.

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said based on statistics from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) a total of 2,464 cases commercial crime cases that resulted in huge losses were recorded in the state from 2019 to last year.

Of the total, 888 were cases of non-existent loans, followed by online purchase scams (861 cases), Macau Scam (479 cases) and love scams (236 cases).

“This is very worrying therefore, I would like to remind all not to allow ourselves to be easily deceived,” he said in his speech at an appreciation ceremony for 107 retired civil servants in the state, here today.

Present was Negeri Sembilan State secretary Datuk Dr Razali Abdul Malik.

Aminuddin said several efforts had been made to curb online fraud cases, including spreading awareness through social media and mass media so that the people would not be easily influenced by offers made by a third party.

“Retirees especially in the state need to be wary of various tactics used by scammers.

“The state government would like to remind the people to always verify and check with the relevant parties before making any financial transaction,” he said. — Bernama