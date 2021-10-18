CyberSecurity Malaysia, Celcom and Huawei kick off phase one of 5G cyber security lab installation

A woman uses a smartphone as she walks pass a 5G logo during the launch of the 5G Showcase in Putrajaya April 18, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — CyberSecurity Malaysia, Celcom Axiata Bhd and Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Huawei Malaysia) have kick-started the first phase of the installation of the 5G cyber security test lab in Cyberjaya.

Announced in February, the lab is set to not only execute test cases pertaining to the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and telecommunications security but will also help improve Malaysia’s preparedness in responding to 5G-related cyber challenges.

In a joint statement today, the three parties said the first phase of the installation, which is currently underway, involves Huawei supplying and installing 5G equipment, such as the 5G core, 5G radio access network (RAN), baseband unit (BBU), 4G and 5G remote radio unit (RRU), and the indoor telecom power system, for the development of the 5G ecosystem and testbed.

“Within this phase, Celcom will be guiding the test lab development regarding the 4G provision of technology and technical support such as the configuration of equipment and test SIM cards.

“Additionally, the first phase also involves CyberSecurity Malaysia seeking 5G spectrum and 5G equipment trial usage approval from the regulatory body, the rolling out of competency building programmes, such as 5G technical workshops, cyber security training sessions, as well as participation in international events, to fulfil 5G lab operation regulations and enhance the lab’s tri-party team’s knowledge and capabilities, in preparation for phase 2,” it said.

According to the statement, phase 2 of the lab installation would primarily involve the network equipment security assurance scheme (NESAS) and security assurance specification (SCAS) accreditation process, deployment of test tools and methods, and the launch of 5G cyber security test services.

The 5G cyber security test lab is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia and will be launched later this year, it said.

CyberSecurity Malaysia chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Amirudin Abdul Wahab said the objective of this test lab is to evaluate and test 5G networks and related products such as 5G devices, firmware and applications which also covers IoT devices, autonomous vehicles and smart healthcare.

He said CyberSecurity Malaysia aims to expand its capabilities and expertise in security evaluation and testing in 5G technology, as well as to strengthen its position as a national cyber security specialist agency, through the development of this test lab.

Celcom CEO Idham Nawawi said the company foresees 5G would not only benefit multi-vertical industries but encompass the whole digital ecosystem as challenges of the new norm would require consumers to become more digital dependant for their work, learning and business requirements.

“This initiative is aligned with the nation’s National Digital Network (JENDELA) aspirations that aim to prepare Malaysia for 5G,” he said.

Meanwhile, Huawei Malaysia CEO Michael Yuan said with rapid industry digitalisation and new technologies, cyberspace has become more complex than ever, compounded by the fact that people have been spending a greater portion of their time online throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

He opined that cyber security risk is a shared responsibility and all parties must work together to build a trustworthy digital environment that meets the challenges of today and tomorrow. — Bernama