Covid-19 booster shots for frontliners in Penang kick off today, says chief minister

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during a press conference at Komtar in George Town August 30, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 18 — The administering of Covid-19 booster shots to frontliners in Penang started today, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said a total of 17,051 eligible frontliners from the state Health Department received the booster shot at the state’s health facilities.

“For now, the supply of the Comirnaty vaccine for Penang is sufficient to give out booster shots,” he said in a statement today.

Chow said as at midnight on October 17, the first dose vaccination rate for the adult population in Penang has reached 100.8 per cent while those who had completed two doses are at 96.3 per cent.

The first dose vaccination for teenagers has reached 87.3 per cent while those who have completed two doses are at 17 per cent.

“We are making every effort to ensure that those who are eligible to receive the vaccination and are yet to be vaccinated can immediately walk into any Covid-19 vaccination centre (PPV) in the state before October 30,” he said.

As for daily Covid-19 cases in Penang, Chow said new infections have hit a five-week low.

“Overall, there is a downward trend in cases but we will continue to pay close attention to cases in Penang, especially with six clusters involving senior care homes now,” he said.