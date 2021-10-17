EnterSarawak application required for all non-Sarawakians, SDMC clarifies

SDMC said all foreigners and Malaysians who are non-Sarawakians still need to apply via EnterSarawak before being allowed to enter the state. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Oct 17 — Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has clarified that only fully-vaccinated Sarawakians are exempted from applying through EnterSarawak when travelling back to the state.

In a clarification issued late last night, SDMC said all foreigners and Malaysians who are non-Sarawakians still need to apply via EnterSarawak before being allowed to come in.

In the clarification, SDMC said exemptions from applying through EnterSarawak are also given to non-Sarawakians who are married to Sarawakians, and Sarawakian children born outside Sarawak

For non-Sarawakians who are married to Sarawakians, they must produce a valid marriage certificate before being allowed to board a flight or a vessel or pass through an Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) to enter the state.

Sarawakian children born outside Sarawak, on the other hand, must show documented proof such as a birth certificate before being allowed to board a flight or a vessel, or pass through an ICQS into the state.

Exemptions to this requirement of applying through EnterSarawak given by SDMC is also given to federal civil servants and private sector employees hailing from other states but serving in Sarawak.

For federal civil servants, they need to produce a confirmation letter from their head of department and a valid work permit (if applicable) before being allowed to board a flight or a vessel, or pass through an ICQS to enter Sarawak.

For private sector employees originating from other states but are working in Sarawak, they are still required to show a confirmation letter from their employer and a valid work permit before their travel to Sarawak.

Also exempted from applying through enterSarawak are Malaysia My Second Home visa holders but they must produce documented proof such as visa passes before they are allowed to come to the state.

SDMC in a statement released yesterday had announced its latest decision regarding the enterSarawak application requirement.

SDMC had also announced earlier that all travellers to Sarawak do not have to undergo Covid-19 screening like before.

They must, however, have proof of ‘Complete Vaccination’ status and must have ‘Low Risk’ or ‘Asymptomatic Casual Contact’ status only in the MySejahtera app

They also still need to fill the e-Health Declaration Form (eHDF) before travelling to the state.

MySejahtera inspection will be made before individuals are allowed to board passenger planes/boats or at ICQS.

As for individuals who are not yet vaccinated or have not completed their vaccination but wish to enter Sarawak, SDMC said it is mandatory for them to apply through enterSarawak, fill the e-HDF and get screened for Covid-19.

They will have to undergo quarantine at home or at quarantine station for 10 days, subject to risk assessment by a Health Officer.

Children under the age of 12 must undergo Covid-19 screening if entering Sarawak with parents or guardians who have no or incomplete vaccination.

For travellers entering the state from abroad, SDMC said it is mandatory for them to apply through Enter Sarawak and undergo Covid-19 screening.

They also need to be quarantined.

Their quarantine period is seven days from the date of entry into Malaysia for fully vaccinated travelers, while the quarantine period for travelers who do not have vaccination or have incomplete vaccination will be 10 days from the date of entry into Malaysia.

“These decisions will take effect om Oct 18,” said SDMC. — Borneo Post