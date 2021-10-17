Bukit Aman: Police to probe detention of Malaysian in Australia over heroin smuggling

PDRM is working with the authorities in Australia to conduct further investigations on the detention of a Malaysian suspected of smuggling heroin into the country. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is working with the authorities in Australia to conduct further investigations on the detention of a Malaysian suspected of smuggling heroin into the country.

Bukit Aman Narcotics CID director, Datuk Razarudin Husain said further investigations were being conducted through a co-operation between PDRM Narcotics CID and the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

He said actions would be taken by PDRM to ensure drug trafficking is eradicated without compromise.

“The media reported that a Malaysian national has been detained by the Australian authorities for attempting to smuggle 450 kilogrammes of heroin worth RM431.8 million into the country,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the media reported that the Australian authorities had seized the drug in a series of raids.

According to an AFP statement yesterday, the drug was found in a container filled with tiles from Malaysia to Melbourne.

The man, who was not named in the statement, was charged at the Melbourne Magistrate’s Court on Friday. — Bernama