PAS urges Home Ministry to be stricter in regulating alcohol industry

PAS' Kamaruzaman Mohamad said Kelantan should be used as an example in the regulation of alcoholic drinks. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — PAS information chief Kamaruzaman Mohamad today urged the Home Ministry state governments to be stricter in regulating and controlling the alcohol industry in the country.

Kamaruzaman said the party has always been consistent on its stand that alcohol drinks are against Islamic teaching and cause harm to the social system, family institution, and society’s safety if it is not strictly regulated.

“Therefore, it needs to be controlled as tightly as possible to avoid any damage. Kelantan is one of the best models other states can follow when it comes to controlling and regulating the alcohol-related industry in terms of sales and permission to consume it.

“Therefore, PAS calls on all parties to work together in an effort to develop a new country that is better and free from the harms of the effects of widespread alcohol consumption.

“We urged the Home Ministry (KDN) to be more strict in controlling the liquor industry. Similarly, the Local Authority (PBT) is responsible for placing stricter rules related to alcohol,” he said in a statement today.

Kamaruzaman was commenting on the controversy of Malaysian alcoholic brand “Timah” - who just launched their Whisky brand officially that led to some social media users mocking the Islamic party that is currently part of the ruling government.

Earlier today, Deputy Minister (Religious Affairs), Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary from PAS reportedly said that the government has denied any connection with the production of local brand liquor, Timah.

He said that it is not appropriate to link the brand with the government.