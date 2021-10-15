Miri police chief dismisses claim Vista Perdana unsafe

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — District police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari has denied claim that a housing estate here, Vista Perdana, is unsafe.

Noting the claim was not backed by facts, Hakemal said it would in fact not only disrupt public order but would also cause unnecessary fear among the people.

“According to an article published by a news portal on Oct 10, theft often occurred in the area, and the police are asked to take note of the increase in housebreaking cases there.

“A review by Criminal Investigation Division of Miri District police headquarters found no housebreaking report occurred in the period from January to Oct 12.

“The statement issued by the media portal is inaccurate in describing the real situation in the area,” he said in a press statement yesterday in response to a statement made by a local Chinese-language media portal that reported theft cases at Vista Perdana (phase 2) in Permyjaya.

CID head DSP Loh Wooi Kee met with mayor Adam Yii on Oct 11 to explain the real situation at the housing estate.

Hakemal said: “Based on a police report involving property crime such as housebreaking, vehicle theft and other thefts in Miri, Bekenu, Batu Niah shows a 50 per cent decrease in the first

“Any media statement issued must reflect the real situation so that it does not create any fear that could cause the local community to feel insecure.

“We have done many operations in tackling crime issues here, such as ‘Op Bersepadu’, ‘Op Lejang’, ‘Op Pintu’ and ‘Op Lusuh’. The crime rate in Miri District is under control,” he said. — Borneo Post