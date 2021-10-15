CovidNow: Over 91pc of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated against Covid-19

A man receives his Covid-19 vaccine jab at the Vaccine Administration Centre in Sungai Nibong Expo Site Sept 8, 2021. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — A total of 21,355,550 individuals or 91.2 per cent of the adult population in Malaysia have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s data on the CovidNow portal,95 per cent of the adult population,or 22,247,174 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 206,418 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, involving both the adult and the adolescent populations.

This brings the total number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) since Feb 24 to 46,458,672.

As for teenagers aged 12 to 17 years, a total of 551,972 individuals or 17.5 per cent of them have completed the vaccination, while 76.7 per cent or 2,416,010 others have received at least the first dose of the vaccine since the NIP programme for the group was launched on Sept 8. — Bernama