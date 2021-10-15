Court fines former N.Sembilan Immigration deputy director RM5,000 for falsifying documents

A former Negri Sembilan Immigration deputy director was fined RM5,000 in default a five-month jail by the Sessions Court today for falsifying documents in 2018. — Reuters pic

SEREMBAN, Oct 15 — A former Negri Sembilan Immigration deputy director was fined RM5,000 in default a five-month jail by the Sessions Court today for falsifying documents in 2018.

Judge Madihah Harullah meted the sentence on Nurulshima Mislan, 45, after she pleaded guilty to the charge for fraudulently or dishonestly using as genuine documents which one knows or has reason to believe to be a forged while on duty at Negri Sembilan Immigration Department office.

She was charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code, an offence punishable under Section 465 of the same Code, which carries a maximum of two years’ imprisonment or shall also be liable to a fine or both upon conviction.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Azriff Firdaus Mohamad Ali prosecuted the case while lawyers Muhammad Syafiq Stewart Abdullah and Datuk Abu Bakar Isa Ramat represented the accused.

In the mitigation, Muhammad Syafiq asked for a minimum fine saying that she suffers from Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT), an erratic heartbeat disease and has four school-going children aged nine to 18 to support.

Nurulshima paid the fine. — Bernama