Air Selangor: Water supply to Klang Valley restored by 28pc as of 6am

A worker is seen washing dishes at a food stall using water stored in containers in Kampung Jawa, Klang October 13, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Water supply in 998 areas that was disrupted following the upgrading and maintenance works for critical assets in Sungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant, has been restored by 28 per cent, as at 6 am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communication head Elina Baseri said areas in Kuala Selangor recorded 75.6 per cent recovery rate, Hulu Selangor (60.7 per cent), Petaling (60.4 per cent), Shah Alam (40.4 per cent) and Klang (0.9 per cent).

Three areas, namely Gombak, Kuala Lumpur and Kuala Langat were still at zero recovery rate, she said in a statement today.

Residents around the Klang Valley began to experience the scheduled water supply disruption at 9am on Wednesday due to the upgrading and maintenance works.

Consumers whose water supply has been restored are advised to use water prudently to ensure the restoration process in the affected areas runs smoothly.

Further information can be obtained through all official communication channels, including the Air Selangor app, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or contact Air Selangor at 15300.