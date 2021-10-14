Why are Opposition lawmakers charged in court, but not pro-government MPs? Guan Eng asks MACC

The Bagan MP asked the MACC to explain the recent slew of prosecution cases against Opposition lawmakers and lack of court action against those who support the government. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng today questioned the impartiality of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Lim accused the MACC, together with the Attorney General Chambers, of selectively charging only those who oppose the government or prime minister and claimed cases involving pro-government MPs had gone cold.

“This lends weight to the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council’s assertion that MACC has been weaponised as a political tool to threaten and intimidate Opposition lawmakers to induce them to support the government, especially when they have a tenuous and unstable Parliamentary majority.

“Under the Perikatan Nasional government, MACC is no longer seen to be an impartial, independent and professional organisation battling corruption at the highest levels, without fear or favour,” he said.

He said that MACC must come clean on five cases of political corruption involving elected representatives who jumped ship and supported the government.

Among them, he listed Sabah Umno leader Tan Sri Musa Aman’s offer to state lawmakers prior to the state election last year, and former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s offer of political posts and positions in government-linked companies prior to his resignation from office.

“Five PKR MPs rejected inducements or were subjected to intimidation to defect and support Muhyiddin, namely Putatan MP Awang Husaini Sahari, M. Karupaiya (Padang Serai), S. Kesavan (Sg Siput), Michael Teo Yu Leong (Miri) and Sekijang MP Natrah Ismail.

“No action against those trying to trigger the defections of the five PKR MPs,” Lim claimed.

Lim said Malaysia’s ranking in the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index declined from 51st to 57th last year.

He blamed the slide on MACC’s supposed failure to prosecute these cases and added that Malaysia could slip further in the rankings if the commission did not act professionally and responsibly.