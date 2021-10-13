Covid-19: SDMC says only 15 new cases in Sarawak involve lung infection

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee said the remaining 1,150 cases were asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Oct 13 — Only 15 out of 1,165 positive cases of Covid-19 reported in Sarawak today involved lung infection and requiring oxygen and respiratory support, according to Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement, it said the remaining 1,150 cases were asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

“The increase in the figures today brings the cumulative total of positive cases in Sarawak to 227,675.

“Among the districts with the highest number of cases are Kuching with 257 cases, followed by Miri (211), Sibu (128), Bintulu (77) and Bau (63),” it said.

Meanwhile, it said 13 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded in the state from Oct 4 to 12. — Bernama